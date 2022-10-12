This is their love story! Sterling K. Brown has been married to Ryan Michelle Bathé since 2006 and he continues to prioritize his other half on a daily basis.

“His love language is time spent,” Bathé exclusively told Us Weekly of her husband in March 2020. “So, he’s always calling me throughout the day [and] checking in. ‘What [are you] doing? Where [are] you going? How’s your friends? How’s your momma doing?’”

The couple share two sons: Andrew, born in 2011, and Amaré, born in 2015. Brown believes it’s important for his boys to see both the ups and the downs of their parents’ marriage.

“Arguing is part of a relationship,” the Black Panther actor exclusively told Us in December 2019. “It’s not the end of a relationship, but don’t go behind closed doors so they don’t see the reconciliation. Then if they just see fighting and they don’t see the makeup, they think the relationship is about fighting.”

He continued: “The relationship has cycles, and you’ve got to share all of it with them so when they go out into the world and they’re looking to partner with somebody to share their life, they’re like, ‘Look, we may argue, but we’re going to come back together when it’s all said and done.’ They’ve got to see it all.”

Open and honest communication is another aspect of the pair’s success. In December 2021, the This Is Us alum told E! News that he wanted his wife to know she had nothing to worry about when it came to his costar on the NBC drama.

“I told my wife early on, I said, ‘Ry, I want to say this to you in person because you’ll probably hear me say this in different interviews, but I love Susan Kelechi Watson,’” the Missouri native told the outlet. “I don’t love her in a way that is disrespectful. I don’t love her in a way that you have anything to worry about. I love her spirit, her soul, the way in which she approaches the work.”

Although Bathé and Brown are college sweethearts, they didn’t get together right away. “When I had a crush on him, he didn’t have a crush on me because he said I was too loud. … And by the time he came around to having a crush on me, I already had a boyfriend,” the Endgame actress revealed during an October 2019 appearance on the Rachael Ray Show.

The Boston Legal alum explained that after Brown decided to move on, she realized that she’d missed out on a “really great guy” and wanted to get him back. “I took him to the quad, and I just pled my case. … That’s how we ended up together,” she said.

Scroll through for a look at Brown and Bathé’s relationship timeline: