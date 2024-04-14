Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

It’s Not Stevenson Ranch’s 1st Rodeo Creating Stylish Merch, Just Ask Travis Kelce (Exclusive)

By
It s Not Stevenson Ranch s 1st Rodeo Creating Stylish Merch Just Ask Travis Kelce 550
5
minglemocktails.com ; Shoprite ; beautybio.com ; theoceanac.com

It’s not Travis Kelce’s first rodeo dressing in style.

Kelce, 34, has been known to rock pieces from Stevenson Ranch, a Nashville-based apparel brand best known for its T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts emblazoned with the catchphrase, “Not My First Rodeo.”

Stevenson Ranch — which has previously collaborated with musicians JBL, Bailey Zimmerman and Snoop Dogg — recently partnered with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes for a range of jerseys, mesh shorts, hoodies, crewnecks and more.

The hats, made out of canvas, resemble classic sports paraphernalia. The products feature a mid-profile crown and a slightly unstructured front panel for a relaxed, casual fit. There are tonal patches stitched on the front, as well as embroidery of logos for both the fashion brand and the hockey team.

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

“Teaming up with the Coyotes Collection is a huge step forward for Stevenson Ranch,” rapper mike., who cofounded the label, told Phoenix’s Daily Independent in February. “It was a no-brainer and perfect fit for our first professional sports team collab.”

Keep scrolling for details on Stevenson Ranch’s collection with the Arizona Coyotes and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!