It’s not Travis Kelce’s first rodeo dressing in style.

Kelce, 34, has been known to rock pieces from Stevenson Ranch, a Nashville-based apparel brand best known for its T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts emblazoned with the catchphrase, “Not My First Rodeo.”

Stevenson Ranch — which has previously collaborated with musicians JBL, Bailey Zimmerman and Snoop Dogg — recently partnered with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes for a range of jerseys, mesh shorts, hoodies, crewnecks and more.

The hats, made out of canvas, resemble classic sports paraphernalia. The products feature a mid-profile crown and a slightly unstructured front panel for a relaxed, casual fit. There are tonal patches stitched on the front, as well as embroidery of logos for both the fashion brand and the hockey team.

“Teaming up with the Coyotes Collection is a huge step forward for Stevenson Ranch,” rapper mike., who cofounded the label, told Phoenix’s Daily Independent in February. “It was a no-brainer and perfect fit for our first professional sports team collab.”

Keep scrolling for details on Stevenson Ranch’s collection with the Arizona Coyotes and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week: