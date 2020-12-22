December 2020

The realtor shared her plans for the 2020 holidays, telling The New York Post’s Page Six in December that “it’s just going to be a quiet Christmas Eve and then the whole family’s coming over for Christmas Day. So that’ll be fun.” Young added that she is relying on her stepdad and El Moussa’s father to cook. “They told me I don’t have to stress out about anything. I don’t have to do anything,” she said. “I just have to be at my house and they’re going to handle everything.”