November 2021

The honeymoon was just as luxurious as the wedding. The two went to Dubai after the Maldives. “It’s just insane how beautiful and different each place is and there’s so much to see,” the HGTV star wrote. “We’ve been so blessed to have the most amazing honeymoon but I’m not gonna lie we’re missing the babies and our families so much so it’s time to head home but to everyone who needed a sign to travel: this is it. ❤️”