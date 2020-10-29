Love Lives

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Double Date With His Kids
 Courtesy Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
19
18 / 19
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

September 2020

The HGTV star celebrated his daughter Taylor’s 10th birthday on September 23 while Young brought El Moussa’s son, Brayden, to his favorite restaurant. “You better swipe because it’s a double date night!! Kind of lol,” El Moussa captioned a series of photos via Instagram of the foursome in color-coordinated outfits. “Taylor and I are at dinner celebrating her 10th birthday. She loves daddy-daughter date night so it’s just us! At the same time, @heatherraeyoung is taking Bray out to his favorite restaurant!”

Back to top