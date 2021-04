June 2019

After seeing that Swift showed regret for the way she handled their breakup, Jonas spoke out about his current status with the “Bad Blood” singer while on Lorraine in June 2019. “Yeah, I mean, it did feel nice,” the “Cake By the Ocean” crooner said. “It’s something that I probably was feeling bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on and I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice. We’re all friends and it’s all good.”