Spilling the juicy details. Taylor Swift opened up about Selena Gomez, John Travolta, Lover and more during her Wednesday, October 30, interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. The 29-year-old singer joined the broadcast to discuss everything from her relationships to her retreat from social media.

“I don’t think it’s my business to know who’s broken up or who’s dating whose ex or who’s throwing shade at who. That, I feel like, is some real brain clutter for me, and I think that’s not really my business to know that stuff,” Swift admitted during the sitdown. “If I find out something like that, it’ll be because a friend, like, gossiped about it. But I don’t want to seek it out.”

Besides the potential to pass on noteworthy news, the Grammy winner detailed what she looks for in a friend, including the ability to laugh hysterically and be resilient through her highs and lows. “When your stock is down and they’re still willing to hang out,” she explained.

As for what makes her laugh, Swift noted: “Everything when I’ve had a glass of wine.” And what causes her to cry? “Elderly people being sad,” she said.

As she nears 30, the “You Need to Calm Down” songstress revealed what her priorities are in life. “I want to keep making music I’m proud of. I want to keep doing things that make the fans feel the gratitude I have for them,” she detailed. “I also want to work in a way that I know I can handle and cultivate a life. I think you can still really make people happy and you can serve and overserve and do all the things that make your fans feel appreciated and loved, and you can also, you know, I think it’s better for fans if you don’t burn out ‘cause then you don’t have to take a really long break.”

Swift further divulged that she wrote the title track from her latest album in 20 minutes.

