Bachelorette

Who Is Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ Ex-Husband Josh Bourelle? 5 Things to Know

By
Tayshia Adams Ex-Husband Josh Bourelle 5 Things Know
 AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Courtesy D&J Roofing Inc./Instagram
5
5 / 5
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

She Didn’t Want to Get Divorced

Adams once said that getting divorced from Bourelle was never a part of her plan. “Just to get the record straight, I didn’t want to get divorced,” she shared on the “Viall Files” podcast in April 2019. “I was in it for the long haul. I mean, I’m well aware that relationships have their hardships and you’re not always gonna love that person or like that person every single day. It’s a thing you need to continuously work on. I know you gotta try as hard as you can, and that’s what I did.”

Back to top