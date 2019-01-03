From red-carpet rendezvous to tea time and tiaras! Before Duchess Meghan became a member of the British royal family, she spent her time at star-studded Hollywood functions, including the Golden Globes.

The Suits alum, 37, stepped out for the 70th annual event in 2013 and danced the night away at NBC’s afterparty. Meghan worked the red carpet like a pro before enjoying the evening with her then-costars on their USA Network legal drama.

