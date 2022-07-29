Drama between Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her ex Andrew Glennon has made headlines for years — both during their relationship and in the aftermath of their 2019 split, which ultimately culminated in the MTV personality losing custody of their young son, James in July 2022.

The former couple’s custody scandal began three years earlier when the Never Too Late author pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, per the Indy Star, when Portwood allegedly got physically violent with Glennon while he was holding James, who was 13 months at the time.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” Portwood — who also shares daughter Leah, born in 2008, with ex Gary Shirley — told Us Weekly hours after the ruling on July 27, 2022. “While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past.”

She continued, ”I’ve spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations, if your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

For his part, Glennon told E! News, “We endured the nightmare. Now we get to live the dream.”

That “dream” includes moving back to California, Glennon’s home state, from Indiana, where Portwood lives. As part of the custody ruling, the videographer was granted permission to relocate with James, though the judge also advised that Glennon “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion.”

Portwood and Glennon hit it off in summer 2017 while the So, You’re Crazy Too? author was filming Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition with then-boyfriend Matt Baier. Though the couple were spotted kissing in August 2017, they hit their first rough patch one month later, when the 16 and Pregnant alum discovered that Glennon had multiple restraining orders against him from past girlfriends.

“This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart,” Glennon told RadarOnline at the time. “She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air.”

Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Portwood and Glennon’s ups and downs: