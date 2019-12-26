Pics

Teresa Giudice Celebrated Christmas With Family and ‘Pool Boy’ While Daughters Went to Italy With Joe Giudice

By
Teresa Giudice's Christmas With 'Pool Boy' Anthony Delorenzo 2
 Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram
9
10 / 9

Nephews

The Celebrity Apprentice alum also posed with Melissa and Joe’s sons, Gino and Joey.

Back to top