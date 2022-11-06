The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey: A Day in My Life

A golden life for this Goldbergs star! Wendi McLendon-Covey, who has portrayed lead Beverly Goldberg on the hit ABC sitcom since 2013, gave Us Weekly an exclusive look at her daily routine.

The Bridesmaids star, 53, begins her day bright and early with a brutal 5:30 a.m. wakeup time — but her husband, Greg Covey, likes to be there to make her morning just a little sweeter.

Most mornings, “my husband wakes me up and makes my breakfast,” McLendon-Covey shares with Us, noting that she prefers to get as much sleep as she can when she has an early day on set. “But on days like this, I sleep in my clothes so I can stay in bed an extra five minutes and walk straight to my car.”

It’s a long day of filming for the actress, who typically likes to “limit myself to one [iced coffee], except on days when I need four or five — you know, for health purposes,” she jokes with Us.

In order to get into character for The Goldbergs, which kicked off its 10th season in September, McLendon-Covey dons Beverly’s signature honey-blonde locks, styled in classic 1980s fashion.

“It gets hot under this wig,” the Critics’ Choice nominee says, taking Us into her dressing room. “Luckily, I have a Duran Duran fan — which makes sense because I’m a fan of Duran Duran!”

Speaking to Ashley & Company earlier this year, McLendon-Covey reflected on her character’s new role as a grandmother this season as her daughter, Erica (portrayed by Hayley Orrantia), welcomed her first kid.

“Well, you can expect a spoiled grandchild,” the California native shared, adding that Beverly is simultaneously dealing with the loss of her husband, Murray, as fans have watched throughout the season so far. (Murray, portrayed by Jeff Garlin, was killed off before the season 10 premiere after the actor left the series in December 2021 amid an investigation into his on-set behavior.) “Beverly is now a widow so she is trying to find her place in the world again without a husband. What is she going to do? She’s babysitting all the time. Is she going to drag the baby off on some of her adventures? Yes! Because that’s just good grandmothering and she wants to show off the baby.”

In her real life, McLendon-Covey translates that loving energy into her cats. She likes to unwind at the end of the day by cuddling with her and Covey’s beloved pets, telling Us that she enjoys “snuggl[ing] with one of our bratty beasts.”

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8:30 P.M. on ABC.

Keep scrolling to see McLendon-Covey’s daily rituals: