Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

23 Most Memorable Moments From ‘The Hills’: Heidi Montag’s Pregnancy Scare and More!

By
1278959520_pregnant lg
23
MTV

The Hills served as a pioneer for its genre, delivering some of the most iconic — and dramatic — moments in reality TV history, 

The MTV series, which aired from 2006 to 2010, aired as a spinoff of Laguna Beach and followed Lauren Conrad as she moved from her small hometown to the big city of Los Angeles with her BFF Heidi Montag

Embarking on their new adventure, the twosome become instant pals with neighbor Audrina Patridge. Viewers watched as the girls experienced the highs and lows of their 20s, with Lauren attending the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and scoring an internship at Teen Vogue where she befriended fellow intern Whitney Port. Heidi, meanwhile, got a job in public relations at Bolthouse Productions and Audrina landed a gig at Quixote Studios. 

The Hills also focused on the trio’s love lives as Lauren got back together — and subsequently broke up with — ex Jason Wahler, while Audrina navigated her on-off romance with Justin Bobby Brescia. Heidi, for her part, fell in love with boyfriend Spencer Pratt, leading to the “you know what you did” heard around the world — and the end of Lauren and Heidi’s friendship. 

lululemon

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

Fellow Laguna Beach alum Kristen Cavallari eventually took the reins from Lauren after she departed the show in season 5, narrating until the series finale in 2010. In 2019, a revival series, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, premiered and aired for two seasons. While Kristen and Lauren were both missing from the gang, the show did feature the return of Heidi, Spencer, Whitney, Brody Jenner, Stephanie Pratt and more. 

Keep scrolling for the 23 best moments from The Hills:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1299781681audrina patridge 206

Audrina Patridge
1250531330brody_jenner_290x206

Brody Jenner
1251304364heidi_montag_290x206

Heidi Montag

HEIDI_MONTAG

Jason Wahler

justin brescia
lauren conrad bio update

Lauren Conrad
1251326461lo_bosworth_290x206

Lo Bosworth
1251217695ryan_cabrera_290x206

Ryan Cabrera
1251208458spencer_pratt_290x206

Spencer Pratt
1260375831stephanie pratt 206

Stephanie Pratt
1298049059whitney port 206

Whitney Port
Mischa-Barton-Audrina-Patridge-Hills-cast-birthday

The Hills

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!