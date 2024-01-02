The Hills served as a pioneer for its genre, delivering some of the most iconic — and dramatic — moments in reality TV history,

The MTV series, which aired from 2006 to 2010, aired as a spinoff of Laguna Beach and followed Lauren Conrad as she moved from her small hometown to the big city of Los Angeles with her BFF Heidi Montag.

Embarking on their new adventure, the twosome become instant pals with neighbor Audrina Patridge. Viewers watched as the girls experienced the highs and lows of their 20s, with Lauren attending the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and scoring an internship at Teen Vogue where she befriended fellow intern Whitney Port. Heidi, meanwhile, got a job in public relations at Bolthouse Productions and Audrina landed a gig at Quixote Studios.

The Hills also focused on the trio’s love lives as Lauren got back together — and subsequently broke up with — ex Jason Wahler, while Audrina navigated her on-off romance with Justin Bobby Brescia. Heidi, for her part, fell in love with boyfriend Spencer Pratt, leading to the “you know what you did” heard around the world — and the end of Lauren and Heidi’s friendship.

Fellow Laguna Beach alum Kristen Cavallari eventually took the reins from Lauren after she departed the show in season 5, narrating until the series finale in 2010. In 2019, a revival series, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, premiered and aired for two seasons. While Kristen and Lauren were both missing from the gang, the show did feature the return of Heidi, Spencer, Whitney, Brody Jenner, Stephanie Pratt and more.

Keep scrolling for the 23 best moments from The Hills: