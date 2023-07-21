They’re going higher, further, faster! Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in The Marvels, and she isn’t flying solo this time.

The super-powered Air Force veteran will be joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

“A huge part of why I wanted to play Captain Marvel was because of Ms. Marvel and what that meant,” Larson told Entertainment Weekly in February. “To see that character realized by such a brilliant human with so much potential is just a really exciting thing.”

Kamala was first introduced last year in the Disney+ TV series Ms. Marvel. The teenager, who happens to be a major Captain Marvel fan, uncovered her hidden powers and embraced her new identity as a superhero on the show. In the final moments of the season, Kamala’s magical bracelet glowed and she suddenly disappeared. In her place was Carol, who was very confused upon landing in a New Jersey bedroom covered in fan art dedicated to her superhero persona.

While Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel‘s first official meeting is expected to be on the big screen in the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel, Carol has a long history with Monica. In the 1995-set film, Monica was introduced as the young daughter of the Avenger’s best friend, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). She returned as an adult in WandaVision, reeling after her mother’s death and finding herself with superpowers after crossing paths with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

The three characters’ worlds start to collide in The Marvels when they physically switch places every time they use their powers.

“We got to just collide in a way. We all got to react off of one another,” Larson explained to Marvel.com in September 2022. “We’re all very different. Our powers are different. The way we communicate is different. And that’s what makes it so fun and funny to watch.”

The relationships are at the core of this film, DaCosta teased at D23 Expo in September. “While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel who idolizes Carol in the way that Monica used to when she was younger,” she explained to EW at the time. “So, you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together. So I find it really interesting to see them together and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It’s actually really nice and fun and very sweet watching them all work together.

Scroll down to learn everything to know so far about The Marvels, including details on the trailer and release date: