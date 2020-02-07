The Most Influential Celebrities on Social Media

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande comes in second for the most followed person on Instagram, but her impact goes far beyond the Facebook-owned app. After the attack during her concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017, the Nickelodeon alum took to Twitter to directly communicate with fans. “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.” Her sentiment quickly became one of the most retweeted in the social networking site’s history, with more than a million retweets, and 2.6 million likes.