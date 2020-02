Kylie Jenner

As the youngest of her family, Kylie Jenner has used her social media platform to stand out and let fans into her world. She was able to turn her followers into customers when she launched her highly successful Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. Jenner shares photos of her family, her business ventures and more with her 161 million followers. She currently has the second most-liked photo on Instagram, in which she shared the first pic of her daughter, Stormi, in February 2018.