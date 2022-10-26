LaBelle Winery

What do Adam Sandler, Seth Meyers and Sarah Silverman have in common? They are all natives of New Hampshire, home to the majestic LaBelle Winery.

LaBelle Winery’s 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art flagship site is located in Amherst, New Hampshire. It’s one of the top dream wedding destinations in the U.S. It houses the winery’s production facility, The Bistro restaurant, a tasting room, and a wine and gift shop where you can find one of your favorite housewives or Boston Red Sox at any given time.

Nestled in scenic New Hampshire countryside, the Amherst site is part of the fabric of the local community, a philanthropic destination having helped over 2,000 charities since they opened the doors nearly 11 years ago. LaBelle Winery has provided guests with award-winning wines since its founding in 2005, as well as outstanding cuisine, entertainment, and event venues for corporate, social, and weddings. In demand, this unique destination has something special every.

LaBelle’s Derry winery — their second location — opened in 2021. The Derry property is home to Americus Restaurant, golf and mini-golf courses, an event center, and a market offering prepared food and beverages. A tasting room and a sparkling wine production facility opened in Derry in May 2022. Both LaBelle locations provide the picture-perfect New England backdrop for every season.

LaBelle Winery was the vision of founder Amy LaBelle, who is one of the few female wine makers worldwide and has garnered multiple awards as a result of her innovation and dedication. “This is one of my favorite places ever especially during this time of year,” Lusita explains. “There’s nothing like sipping and spilling amongst your friends with award winning wine and cuisine and the most majestic atmosphere. The light show is spectacular!”