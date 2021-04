A Regular Grandpa

During an interview with James Corden, Harry said that his grandfather was just like any other in that he both used Zoom and had his own unique way of signing off from conversations. “My grandfather, instead of, like, pressing, ‘Leave meeting,’ he just goes, ‘Doof!'” the prince joked, mimicking the sound of someone slamming a laptop closed. “I’m like, ‘OK, bye!'”