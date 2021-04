Family Pillar

“I think Grandpa is incredible,” Princess Eugenie said in the 2016 documentary Our Queen at Ninety. “He really is strong and consistent. He’s been there for all these years, and I think he’s the rock, you know, for all of us.” She also praised her grandparents’ lasting connection in a 2012 interview. “Together, they are invincible,” she shared. “They are the most incredibly supportive couple to each other.”