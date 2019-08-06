‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Then and Now

Haley Joel Osment, Cole Sear

Then: Osment was no stranger to the business before appearing in The Sixth Sense. The former child star racked up several TV credits, including The Jeff Foxworthy Show and Murphy Brown, and movies such as Forrest Gump and For Better or Worse. He would later land the part of Cole Spear, which Michael Cera also went up for and Liam Aiken wound up turning down. Playing Cole Spear truly catapulted the young star’s presence in Hollywood, especially when he earned an Oscar nomination for his troubles.

Now: While not necessarily the main attraction in his subsequent projects, the Los Angeles native has maintained a steady career since The Sixth Sense. Beyond appearing in front of the camera, he has also dabbled in voice acting with guest roles on Family Guy and American Dad. He also graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2011. In recent years, he has appeared in TV shows such as Future Man and movies like the Zac Efron-led Ted Bundy flick, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.