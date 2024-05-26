Your account
Celebrity News

TikTok Star Alix Earle Is Ready for Summer Thanks to Her Bold Bikini From Australian Brand Bydee (Exclusive)

By
TikTok Star Alix Earle Is Ready for Summer With Her Bold Bydee Bikini
Courtesy of Alix Earle/TikTok

Alix Earle busting out her bikinis has Us feeling ready for summer.

The TikTok star, 23, sported Australian brand Bydee’s Prague Top in Salsa during a boat party last month, which she accessorized with a custom Coastal Cavier charm necklace.

Earle debuted her summer look in an April TikTok video, which she captioned, “Boat day 👏 👏.”

Bydee’s two-piece swimsuit — made from an Italian double-lined fabric, triangle cups and a center-back hook closure — comes in various prints such as floral pattern Salsa.

“Salsa is inspired by the feminine form, the beauty of movement, and divine energy,”  a website description reads. “She features energetic habanero golds, sunset tangerines, and dazzling violets and blues.

The top features the brand’s signature Tropico charm between the two cups, which was designed to “capture the sweet yet spicy energy of summer.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Bydee’s swimwear and more items the stars are buzzing about this week:

In this article

Alix Earle

