Who Will Get Custody of Grayson and Chloe?

Two of Todd and Julie’s kids — Chase, 26, and Savannah, 24 — are grown, but the pair also have two minors at home: Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 9, the latter of whom is the daughter of Kyle Chrisley, Todd’s son with ex-wife Teresa Todd. According to Steinberger, “the nearest relative” would get custody of Grayson and Chloe while Todd and Julie serve their time, or the judge may allow them to serve their time separately so one parent can care for the kids while the other is in prison. (The latter is what happened when Teresa and Joe Giudice were convicted of fraud in 2014.)