Gisele Bundchen

The NFL star and Brazil native met through a friend in 2006 and quickly hit it off. Early in their relationship, Brady revealed to Bündchen that his ex was pregnant with their child. He admitted during a 2020 interview with Howard Stern that the pregnancy “challenged” him and Bündchen, but ultimately things worked out.

Brady and the Victoria’s Secret model got engaged after three years of dating and tied the knot a month later in February 2009. They welcomed their first child 10 months later. Their second arrived in 2012.