Laura Prepon

The Orange Is the New Black alum was rumored to be dating Cruise in 2014, but she swiftly shut down the speculation. “It’s just so funny that when people don’t know, they just make stuff up,” she told SheKnows at the time. “Apparently I’m dating Tom Cruise right now.” Prepon wed Ben Foster four years later, and in 2021, she revealed that she was no longer practicing Scientology.