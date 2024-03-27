Tom Cruise and his girlfriend, Elsina Khayrova, have called it quits shortly after debuting their romance.

“They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

According to the insider, Khayrova, 36, was the one to put an end to the their relationship. “There’s no bad blood between them,” the source tells Us. “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

The actor, 61, and the Russian socialite, 36, were first spotted cozying up to each other at a December 2023 party in London’s Grosvenor Square, though a source exclusively told Us at the time that the pair had been dating for “a while.”

“They’re very happy,” the insider added. “And Tom’s extremely confident about it working out for the long term. … They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London.”

The two met through mutual friends in the city’s social scene. “What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special,” the source said.

Cruise’s eldest children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29 — whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman — thought Khayrova was “great and [were] so happy to see that their dad [had] love in his life again,” the insider noted, revealing that Cruise was waiting to pursue a romance once he found the right person. “He wanted to take his time and not rush into any relationships just for the sake of it.”

As for Khayrova, she was “very supportive of Tom and his work” and knew that he had “a lot of demands and obligations” on his plate.

In February, a second source told Us that Cruise was “very relaxed and content” with Khayrova. “They’re both happy in London and settled with a well-heeled social circle, all of whom believe it’s a great match.”

Although there was a 25-year age difference between the duo, they had plenty in common, with the insider revealing that they would “sit and talk for hours about world affairs, arts and culture, history [and] sports.” The source also noted that Cruise found Khayrova’s “journey and heritage fascinating” and thought she was “incredibly intelligent.”

At the time, Cruise and Khayrova were solid, with the source hinting that a serious commitment could be in their future. “Tom [has] never ruled out getting married again; it’s just that the circumstances haven’t been right,” the insider said, adding that they were “super happy together.”

Cruise was previously married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Kidman, 56, from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes — with whom he shares a daughter — from 2006 to 2012. Khayrova, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov in 2022 after separating two years earlier. The exes, who have two children together, have since settled the proceedings.