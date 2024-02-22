Tom Cruise is settling into his relationship with Elsina Khayrova while living in England, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They’re both happy in London and settled with a well-heeled social circle, all of whom believe it’s a great match,” the insider says, noting that Cruise, 61, is “very relaxed and content with his life right now.”

Despite the couple’s 25-year age difference, Cruise and Khayrova, 36, have a lot in common.

“They can sit and talk for hours about world affairs, arts and culture, history [and] sports,” the source tells Us, revealing that as a history buff, Cruise likes learning about Khayrova’s background and Russian upbringing.

The Top Gun: Maverick star finds Khayrova’s “journey and heritage fascinating,” the insider says, adding that Cruise thinks she’s “incredibly intelligent.”

While Cruise and Khayrova are still getting to know each other, the source claims to Us that the actor’s friends wouldn’t be surprised if they eventually get hitched.

“Tom [has] never ruled out getting married again; it’s just that the circumstances haven’t been right,” the insider shares, explaining that for now, Cruise and Khayrova aren’t worrying about the future and “are super happy together.”

Cruise and Khayrova went public with their relationship during a party in London’s Grosvenor Square in December 2023. However, a source exclusively told Us at the time that the couple had been quietly dating for “a while” before stepping out together.

“They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London,” the insider said of the pair’s budding romance, explaining that Cruise is “extremely confident about it working out for the long term.”

The pair met through mutual friends in London’s social scene, according to the source, who told Us, “What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special.”

The relationship came after Khayrova split from her husband and Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov, with whom she shares two children, in 2020. She filed for divorce two years later and their messy legal battle has since been settled.

Cruise, meanwhile, has been married three times. Cruise’s first union with Mimi Rogers lasted from 1987 to 1990. He moved on with Nicole Kidman in December 1990. The pair, who share two adopted children, Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, called it quits in February 2001. Cruise also shares a daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, whom he divorced in 2012.

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Cruise and Khayrova’s relationship — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.