Melissa Gilbert

The pair were linked in the 1980s, but Gilbert later clarified that theirs was an innocent connection. “I did not have sex with him. We made out, but honestly, there was no sex. He was a good kisser, but you know, he was like a struggling, starving actor and I was working. I actually bought him his first set of dishes,” she joked during a 2014 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.