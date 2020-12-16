Out of line or all for it? Tom Cruise’s rant on the Mission: Impossible 7 set about crew members not following COVID-19 protocols drew reactions of praise from some, including fellow celebrities.

The actor, 58, made headlines on Tuesday, December 15, when The Sun published a recording of him screaming at the film’s crew. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” he reportedly said in the audio clip. “I’m on the phone with every f—king studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother—kers.”

Cruise then seemingly threatened the staff. “If I see you do it again, you’re f—king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—king do it again,” he continued. “That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—king homes because our industry is shut down.”

The Top Gun star went on to say that he was “beyond” their apologies, adding: “I have told you and now I want it and if you do it, you’re out! We are not shutting this f—king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—king gone.”

Mission: Impossible 7, which also stars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, shut down production in Venice in February because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

“We are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” a Paramount spokesperson said at the time. “During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

Filming resumed in July, while the release date was pushed from July 2021 to November 2021. Cruise has played Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise since 1996.

