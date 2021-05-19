2014

Their custody battle for their kids turned nasty in 2014.

“I believe that Shanna loves our children but does not put their interests first,” he wrote in the court docs obtained by Us. “To me, Shanna’s lack of attendance at, for instance, Landon’s football and basketball games and Alabama’s dance performance, sends the wrong message to our children. I attend every one of our children’s events when I am in town, which is most of the time. I believe that it is important to our children to see their parents engaged in their activities and supporting them. I do not believe that Shanna shares this viewpoint with me as she told me when we were still together that she was raised by nannies and intended our children to be so raised as well. This distinct contrast in our parenting beliefs was a major reason for our breakup.”

Moakler, meanwhile, alleged in the docs that Barker threatened her in the past and referred to their relationship as “a very sick cycle.”