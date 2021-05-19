2016

Barker filed to alter the amount of spousal and child support he was ordered to pay Moakler in 2014. During a 2016 interview, the musician said the former couple were working on their coparenting.

“I bought a house that’s very close to my children’s school, so when she’s with the kids, she’s there; when I’m with the kids, I’m there. There’s no making them travel back and forth to different houses,” he told People at the time. “The kids’ best interest is what we all have in mind — there’s nothing else. Our relationship was so long ago. We’re just being friends. Doing the best coparenting is the most important thing.”