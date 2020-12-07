December 2020

Trista praised her husband’s “bravery and resilience” as they celebrated their 17th anniversary amid his health battle. “More handsome today than he was on this day 17 years ago, but not only because I see him through the eyes of the mother of his children. Because he continually works to better himself…and us. Because he is the most humble, hard-working, generous, sincere, kind-hearted human with the biggest heart and even bigger muscles,” the former Bachelorette star, 48, captioned a black-and-white photo of her husband on their wedding day. “Because his bravery and resilience is something I personally strive for. And that smile and those eyes. I mean…they pretty much slay me. Happy anniversary, Mr. Sutter and thank you for giving me the best years of my life.

In his own loving post, Ryan thanked his wife for being by his side, “Through good times and bad, sickness and health, blue skies and rain. You’ve stood by me through difficult times, supported me through change and sympathized with me through struggle. You’ve shown me grace and taught me gratitude. You challenge me and inspire me. You exemplify love and are a wonderful mother. You are my light, my reason and my hero. You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me and the love of my life.”