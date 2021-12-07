His Amended Petition

Thompson filed an amended petition in November 2021, once again asking for a paternity test. One month earlier, he submitted to a deposition, but Nichols’ team described his conduct as “improper,” adding that he gave “evasive” responses to questions. “Tristan refused to answer basic questions relating to jurisdictional issues between California and Texas, and counsel for Tristan further instructed him not to answer related questions on dozens of occasions,” the documents read.