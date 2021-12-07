The Alleged Texts

In another court filing in August 2021, Nichols’ legal team presented text messages allegedly from Thompson. “You know how I feel,” a screenshot of the message read. “My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

Later in the message, Thompson allegedly offered Nichols $75,000 instead of regular child support. “It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars,” the message read. “So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemplyed [sic] All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”