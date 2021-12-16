The Snapchats

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail in December 2021, Thompson communicated with Nichols via Snapchat under the username “blkjesus00.”

“We used Snapchat to communicate to protect our privacy,” he claimed in the docs, adding that the app’s conversations are “automatically” deleted.

In the same filing, Thompson also alleged that he didn’t see Nichols again after March 13, 2021.

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he wrote in the paperwork. ”[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”