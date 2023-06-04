Trixie Mattel: Inside a Day in My Life

She does it all! Trixie Mattel is launching her new music, a second season of Queen of the Universe and another Trixie Cosmetics collection — but she still found time to exclusively take Us Weekly through a day in her busy life.

Mattel, 33, first became a household name in 2015 after competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7. Though she came in sixth place, she won the whole competition in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 3 in 2018.

Since then, the Wisconsin native (real name: Brian Michael Firkus) has been putting in the work to create an empire. The Trixie Motel alum launched Trixie Cosmetics in 2019 and recently launched the brands Pillow Princess Collection (which includes Stay the Night Shimmer Topper and Stargays Press-On Nails), and she returns as a judge on the second season of the Paramount+ drag queen singing competition Queen of the Universe, which debuted on Friday, June 2. The performer also covered RuPaul‘s 2004 single “Looking Good Feeling Gorgeous” on her new EP, which dropped the same day as Queen of the Universe.

“I just go through spells where I get really into it and I write a bunch of music and then I stop for like six months,” Mattel told Teen Vogue in March. “The great thing about drag is you can just do something, and they get sick of it, and then pivot and do something else.”

Mattel also consistently collaborates with fellow Drag Race alum Katya. They hit their 200th episode of web series UNHhhh on WOWPresents Plus earlier this year, and they record their podcast “The Bald and The Beautiful” weekly.

“We’re together a lot,” Mattel exclusively told Us. “But the podcast gives [us] a chance to let our hair down.”

Luckily, the duo never run out of things to talk about. When asked if they ever put themselves into weird situations to make sure they have funny stories, the pair revealed that they always live in the moment.

“Recently, I hooked up with a guy who had no furniture, all he had was a sling in his living room. And I said, ‘This is why I don’t have to try to have interesting things happen to me.’ Our job is a lot of things, but it is never boring,” Mattel told W Magazine in March. “It can be very physically exhausting, it can be very draining, but it’s never boring.”

Scroll down to see a day in Mattel’s life: