The nationwide protests in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, who died after Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck for more than eight minutes, has often resulted in the destruction of property. Vanessa Bryant, however, pointed out that several murals of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna Bryant, have remained unharmed.

Vanessa, 38, posted news footage from protests that ended with the destruction of buildings across Los Angeles to Instagram Stories on Monday, June 1. She noted how a mural of Kobe and daughter Natalia, 17, had been “saved” from defacing.

Thereafter, Vanessa continued to share a series of Kobe mural photos that still stand after the protests. “Kobe and Gigi untouched. ❤️ L.A.❤️ ,” she captioned a mural shot of the former NBA star holding up late daughter Gianna.

The NBA star died in a helicopter accident in January alongside the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The aircraft crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, and subsequently erupted. The former Lakers player was 41.

Two days before sharing photos of the untouched Kobe mural, Vanessa spoke out about the ongoing protest in response to Floyd’s death. She posted an image of Kobe wearing a black T-shirt that included the phrase “I can’t breathe,” which is what Floyd said moments before he lost consciousness.

“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.💔#ICANTBREATHE,” she wrote on Sunday, May 31. “Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people.”

Vanessa continued, “Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️.”

Floyd died on May 25 after officer Chauvin pressed into his neck. His cause of death was ruled as “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” according to an independent autopsy that was conducted. He was 59.

Chauvin, 44, was terminated from his position. He was then charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on May 29.

Scroll down to see photos of Kobe’s murals that have remained intact amid the protests.