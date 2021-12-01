Leaning on Each Other

Diesel reflected on the heartbreak of living without Paul three years after his death during an appearance at Brazil Comic Con in December 2016. “We’ve felt the loss. The last three years have been some of the hardest of my life because of losing my brother like that,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I’d been to Brazil two times before, and both times that I’ve been here, I’ve always been with my brother, Pablo.”

The California native explained that his costars and goddaughter’s messages while traveling to Brazil for the first time without Paul were what made it easier to deal with. “It was a lot of tissues, and it was a hard morning for me yesterday because I was here,” he continued. “But the irony is the whole cast reached out, and his daughter, Meadow, reached out, and all that stuff helps you get through it.”