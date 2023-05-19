His partner in crime! Vin Diesel found his forever family with long-time girlfriend Paloma Jiménez.

The couple began dating in 2007, years after the Fast and the Furious actor called it quits with his costar Michelle Rodriguez. The action stars were first romantically linked in 2001 but their relationship wasn’t confirmed until the following year.

Diesel and the model have kept their romance out of the spotlight since the start and the Find Me Guilty actor has always kept the details about his romantic life to himself. Before the Guardians of the Galaxy star went public with Jiménez he opened up about his decision to remain private.

“I’m not gonna put it out there on a magazine cover like some other actors,” he explained in a 2006 interview with Details. “I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence.”

While Diesel wasn’t advertising his relationship status to the world, he was looking for The One behind closed doors. In a 2008 interview with Parade, the XXX actor confessed he was looking forward to starting a family after filming his 2005 movie Pacifier, in which he played a former Navy SEAL who became a nanny.

“While I was doing Pacifier, it really started to bring out this desire to have a child,” he admitted at the time. “It took a couple years after that to find the right person and to hopefully be mature enough to be a great father which is really all you want to do.”

That same year, Diesel and the Mexico native welcomed their first child together, daughter Hania Riley, in April 2008. Two years later, the pair expanded their family with son Vincent.

In February 2015, Us Weekly confirmed that the Fast X star and Jiménez were expecting their third child. One month later, Diesel shared the exciting news of the arrival of his daughter Pauline — who was named after his late friend Paul Walker.

“Paul was very instrumental in my segue into fatherhood,” the Chronicles of Riddick star recalled in September 2016 while attending a charity event with Walker’s family. “He was the one that told me to go to the hospital. He’s the one that told me to cut the umbilical cord. He told me to cut the umbilical cord! [He was] the only person, in California, that knew I was about to have a child.”

Keep scrolling to see Diesel and Jiménez’s relationship timeline: