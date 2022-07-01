Brody and Brandon Jenner’s Ups and Downs With the Kardashian-Jenner Family

2014

While Brandon attended Kim and West’s overseas nuptials, Brody skipped the wedding after his then-girlfriend wasn’t extended an invite.

“To be completely honest, I don’t know Kanye. Like, at all,” he said on his then-podcast at the time. “I really don’t. I’ve had one conversation with him that maybe lasted 15 seconds or 20 seconds. I’ve known Reggie for a very long time. Reggie dated Kim for years and I developed a very close relationship with Reggie and [wife] Lilit [Avagyan]. We spent a lot more time together as a whole.”