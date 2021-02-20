Love Lives Who Is Emily Brown? 5 Things About the Athlete Dating Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page By Caitlyn Hitt February 20, 2021 Liam Daniel/Netflix 5 1 / 5 She’s English Like Page, Brown hails from England. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News