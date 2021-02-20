Love Lives

Who Is Emily Brown? 5 Things About the Athlete Dating Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page

By
Who Is Emily Brown? 5 Things About the Athlete Dating Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page
 Liam Daniel/Netflix
5
3 / 5
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

They’ve already moved in together

Daily Mail reported that Page and Brown live together in a house they bought in February 2020.

Back to top