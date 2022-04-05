Jordyn Woods

The model was pictured at a post-Oscars celebration with the Hitch star, who is a longtime family friend. At the start of Woods’ March 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith and Woods called Smith for some words of wisdom and revealed that Smith used to work with her father.

“There’s a lot of things about our relationship to [Woods’] family,” Smith said. “Jordyn’s father worked on Fresh Prince before she was born, and I know how hard it was for you and your family when he passed. And I was watching you grow and become a woman, and I had a deep sense that we would be here one day. And what i want to say to you is that the world attacks. It just happens. You’ll never get around the world attacking you, but I want you to know that you are supported. I got you.”

Woods added, “You knew me before I knew myself.”