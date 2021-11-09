Will’s Prank During Jada’s First Meeting With His Grandmother

The Grammy Award winner’s courtship with Jada took a turn when his grandmother wanted to meet his girlfriend. Will decided to time their first meeting so Jada would walk in on his grandmother watching the sex scene in her movie Jason’s Lyric, a prank that has become “a bone of contention” between the couple “for more than two decades.”

“Gigi ultimately loved Jada; they had a beautiful relationship. Years of joy and family laughter — their bond was precious. It grew deeper and wider with every interaction,” Will noted in the book. “And it is my ardent belief that my orchestration of that initial meeting laid the foundation for their profound connection.”

The comedian added that Jada did not share the same opinion about the situation, writing, “To this very moment, however, Jada has never even cracked a smile — not even the tiniest chuckle — about the meeting, not even once.”