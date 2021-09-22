Honoring their friend. The news of actor Willie Garson‘s death at age 57 has left Hollywood in mourning. Many actors took to social media to honor their late friend.

Ben Stiller, who worked with Garson on 1998’s There’s Something About Mary and 1999’s The Suburbans, posted a message for Garson’s son, Nathen.

“Sending love to @WillieGarson’s son Nathen,” Stiller, 55, tweeted after Garson’s death was announced on Tuesday, September 21. “Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny.❤️”

Garson’s 20-year-old son confirmed the actor’s death in an Instagram post on Tuesday. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of his dad. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.”

While the New Jersey native’s role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City was his longest arc — starting with the 1999 pilot and continuing in the And Just Like That sequel series due out next year — the actor had plenty of other memorable characters. He spent six seasons on White Collar as Mozzie from 2009 to 2014, and the cast shared heartbroken messages after his passing.

Matt Bomer, who played Mozzie’s best friend Neal Caffrey, shared a carousel of personal photos with the actor along with a long tribute.

“Willie. I don’t understand. And it’s not fair,” the leading man, 43, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love. I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it- where I can’t call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired. The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me.”

The American Horror Story alum continued, “I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: some one who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile.”

White Collar creator Jeff Eastin suggested fans donate to adoption organizations, a cause close to Garson’s heart. He adopted Nathen in 2009.

“Willie was the funniest person I’ve ever known. He was also a great father through adoption,” Eastin, 54, shared via Twitter. “If you’d like to do something nice, donate a few bucks to the adoption agency of your choice in his honor. #WillieGarson, you will live forever in our hearts.”

Scroll down to see more heartfelt tributes shared to Twitter and Instagram after Garson’s death: