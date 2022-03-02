1. He Studied His Craft in NYC

After graduating from Dayton Christian High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 2002, Grimes moved to New York City to pursue acting. He attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts with the support of his parents.

“My initial plan was to move to L.A., but once my family understood how serious I was about acting, they did what they could to send me to acting school in New York. My parents sacrificed a lot to send me there, and I think that changed my trajectory,” the Midwest native told As If magazine during an interview for its Fall/Winter 2018 issue. “My training provided me with a good sense of the kind of actor I wanted to be, and the kind of projects I wanted to do.”