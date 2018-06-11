A countdown that will make you cringe! To commemorate The Bachelorette’s most outrageous moments, Us Weekly is taking a trip down Bachelorette mansion lane. From DeMario Jackson’s ex girlfriend showing up in season 13 to the “All the Right Reasons” rap in season 9, watch the video above to relive some of the most memorable – and the most awkward – moments from the most dramatic seasons ever!

Chase McNary’s Unforgettable Rejection

Poor Chase! Season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher invited the medical sales rep into the fantasy suite … only to send him packing when he confessed his love for her. His response? “So now love equals, ‘Get the F–K out?” Ouch!

Bryan Abasolo’s Mom

Mama knows best, especially Bryan Abasolo’s mama. Viewers were in shock after she gave out her unsolicited advice (or some may say “threat”) to season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay: “You are marrying the family too. If he’s happy, I’m happy. If not, I’ll kill you.”

Bachelor Bromance

Clint Arlis and JJ Lane were there to make friends … best friends, in fact. Was it a brotherly love or a full-on bromance? “We’ve grown very close. Almost too close, I think at times. In the room and stuff, and in the shower,” Arlis had explained in a confessional during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of the show. “The possibility of coming onto The Bachelorette and falling in love with a man never crossed my mind.”

Soulja Boy Collab

Soulja Boy, don’t crank that! Desiree Hartsock’s season proved that not all Bachelorette contestants should quit their day jobs. The season 9 bridal gown designer teamed up with rapper Soulja Boy, who led a group of her suitors through the making of a cringeworthy music video in which they rapped to a song titled, “For the Right Reasons.”

Two Bachelorettes = Too Many

Season 11 of the franchise took a twist. For the first time in Bachelorette history, host Chris Harrison announced that there would be not one, but two Bachelorettes – Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson – creating awkward encounters when the guys wanted more time with one than the other. Lucky for Bristowe, Nilsson packed up her bags and headed home on night two!

All the Wrong Reasons

Bentley Williams went down in Bachelorette history as one of the worst contestants of all time. He disrespected season 9’s leading lady, Ashley Hebert, when he told viewers: “I came in thinking that Ashley wasn’t attractive at all … I knew for a fact that I wasn’t going to fall in love with her. So I’m gonna make Ashley cry.” The villain added, “I hope my hair looks OK.”

Don’t Poke the Chad Bear

After bad boy Chad Johnson was finally sent home by JoJo Fletcher in season 12, the remaining men decided he needed a proper sendoff. “To honor arguably the worst person that anyone has ever met,” fan favorite Wells Adams explained, the men spread “protein ashes” into nature with the leftover protein powder Johnson had left at the house.

Excess ‘Baggage’?

Kalon McMahon proved he was the only child in the picture when he called Emily Maynard’s daughter Ricky “baggage” to his fellow contestants in season 8. The southern belle rightfully told the villain to “Get the fu—out!”

Oh No, DeMario!

Season 14 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay got a nasty surprise when DeMario Jackson’s ex showed up on her date. Though DeMario denied it, the girl claimed that the “last time he was in my house, he was f—king me.” Yikes!

No Shame in Justin’s Game

Season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky confronted contestant Justin Rego when she found out about an alleged girlfriend he had back home. Instead of offering an apology, the entertainment wrestler hobbled away as quickly as he could from the Massachusetts native on his one good leg. Awkward!

Tell Us: What do you think is the most cringeworthy moment from The Bachelorette franchise?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!