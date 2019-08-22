



The third season of 13 Reasons Why may surprise people. Everyone has their reasons to why they’d want to get back at Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), but the theme of season 3 asks one big question: Who killed him? While the show has been renewed for a fourth and final season, the third will reveal who the killer is.

“That’s what the whole season is about, and there’ll be an end to it,” Anne Winters, who portrays Chlöe Rice, says in the latest issue of Us Weekly. When the season begins, her character “has to deal with being pregnant,” she adds.

At the end of season 2, Chlöe found out that Bryce, her boyfriend, had raped Hannah and Jessica; he also sexually assaulted her and ended up pregnant. However, when she took the stand in court, she defended his story and cleared his name — leaving everyone shocked. Because of that, he was only given three months of probation. So, did Chlöe lie because she’s pregnant? Will Bryce try to step up as a dad? Does she see a different side to Bryce?

That will all be revealed — and despite what Chlöe sees in Bryce, viewers will definitely see something new, Winters says.

“I think you’re going to see a redeemable side to Bryce,” the Grand Hotel star, 25, adds.”No one deserves to die. No one deserves to be raped. No one deserves to go through a lot of the things that people go through on our show. You’ll see a lot of different sides to him.”

One person who actually hopes Bryce gets justice is Prentice himself. After season 2 wrapped, the actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he was upset with his character’s ending.

“It pisses me off,” the Malibu Country alum, 25, said last May. “Our show is fictional and there are dramatized events. But one thing that it tries to do is sort of mirror reality in a sense and kind of put up a mirror and spotlight the issues that our country is specifically dealing with, but really all over the world.”

13 Reasons Why season 3 will be released on Netflix Friday, August 23.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

