Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why has officially wrapped filming, but not every fan of the original series is convinced that a sophomore season is necessary.

“It would have been weird to end Hannah’s story in season 1 because we only heard very small tidbits of her life told by her,” the show’s star, Dylan Minette, told Seventeen magazine in a new interview. “There’s a whole life that Hannah had, and there’s more we can learn about her. Overall, learning more about her is more important to the entire narrative.”

It sounds like Hannah’s (Katherine Langford) story may be told through flashbacks from different characters. Plus, those characters’ stories will also be broken down even further. “These characters, there’s a lot of recovery for these characters. So, I think it’s necessary and I was excited about a season 2. Now looking back, I’m like, ‘I get it. I get why we did it,’” the 21-year-old actor said.

Additionally, there won’t be many Clay and Hannah scenes this season. Instead, viewers will get to see more of Hannah with her other classmates. “I think that you’ll see more interactions between Hannah and some other characters we haven’t seen before,” Minnette added. “I think that’s interesting because in season 1, whenever there was a flashback, it was either Hannah or Clay’s flashback and either Clay or Hannah or both were always in it. Now, maybe there will be a flashback they’re not in and you can learn more about something else. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Last summer, Netflix announced 7 new actors were added to appear in season 2: Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O’Hara and Ben Lawson.

Clay may actually get a new love interest as well. Skye (Sosie Bacon) is returning for season 2 and the complicated relationship between the childhood friends continues. “I can’t say too much, but Skye is still around and in the picture and there’s a chance that her and Clay could be friends or more,” the actor teased. “That’s something you’ll learn pretty quickly when the season starts. I don’t want to spoil that for you, but she’s around.”

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why does not yet have a premiere date. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.

