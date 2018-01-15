Having a ruff day? Look no further than Us Weekly’s sneak peak of the furr-ocious players from the 14th annual Puppy Bowl, returning to Animal Planet of February 4. Watch the video above for an exclusive sneak peak of Team Fluff and Team Ruff.

The world’s cutest competition will feature all rescue puppies from across the country who will be competing for the coveted Lombarki Trophy. In the end, though, they’ll all be winners as they will be adopted and find their fur-ever homes.

This year’s Puppy Bowl XIV will feature more puppies than ever – 90 players – from 48 different shelters and rescues from across 26 U.S. states and territories.

It will also feature its first-ever international puppy – Mango, from Mexico –as well as puppies who were rescued from natural disasters this year from devastated areas including Houston, Puerto Rico and Florida.

The young pups won’t be the only ones playing for a piece of our hearts on February 4. For the first time ever, Animal Planet will also premiere Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl. The Dog Bowl will feature all adult dogs living in rescues and shelters who are frequently passed over.

And don’t forget, while the pups rest up for the second half of the game, the kitty halftime**ONE WORD show will feature Kitt-ENSYNC who will sing a “Meow Meow Meow” to the tune of ‘NSync’s 2000 hit “Bye Bye Bye.”

To see a sneak peak of the adorable teams, watch US Weekly’s exclusive video above, and to see them in action, tune into Animal Planet on February 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!