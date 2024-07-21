Remakes, reboots, revivals, sequels and requels have become a trend in 2024 — but do recycled movies actually work?

While capitalizing on lingering affection for the original, these new entries feature contemporary stars to bring in younger audiences. In a world where “life was better in the old days,” Hollywood has become addicted to dusting off stuff that did well. Thanks to the familiar characters and premise, directors can jump straight into exciting storytelling. Sometimes that can lead to great and commercially successful projects like A Star Is Born, but sometimes it leads to, well, Cats.

Of course, critic consensus and fan consensus can starkly vary — and that seems to be even more true for reiterations of existing IP. One film that’s seemingly set up for success across the board is this week’s blockbuster-in-waiting, Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 hit starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

The film follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser who is haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado. When she is lured back into the open plains by a groundbreaking new tracking system, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a charming social media superstar. The clashing duo and their competing teams find themselves thrown together in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.

The movie, which hit theaters on Friday, July 19, is set for for a $50 million+ opening weekend after a massive $31M first day including previews, according to Deadline. (Editor’s note: That’s 76 percent above the start of the first 1996 movie, which is $41M when adjusted for inflation.)

“Twister is such a visceral experience, but it’s [also] about these people and this real community: They’re just cowboys chasing the wind,” Powell, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the sequel. “There’s a sense of freedom, curiosity and fascination that permeates that movie. I left the original wanting to be on that ride. When this came around, [Top Gun: Maverick director] Joseph Kosinski was one of the early writers on the script, and he told me about a role I could potentially be right for. I felt so honored. It would’ve been a real bummer to see anybody wear Tyler’s cowboy hat other than me.”

Some critics believe Hollywood is lazily relying on nostalgia and stifling creativity by not taking a chance on new concepts — but what’s the reality? Let’s take a closer look:

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

Axel F serves as the fourth installment to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise and sees the return of Eddie Murphy in the titular role. After Axel’s daughter’s life is threatened, he teams up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and some old pals to turn up the heat on a conspiracy.

Critic Consensus: “Buoyant and playful” but also “lackluster.”

Streaming Stats: Netflix’s No. 1 movie opening week

Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

‘The Fall Guy ‘

The action comedy, which features Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, is loosely based off of the 1980’s TV show of the same name starring Lee Majors and Douglas Barr. The film follows Colt (Gosling), a retired stuntman who springs back into action when the star of a big studio, played by Aaron Taylor Johnson, goes missing. The mystery also leads him to a job that reconnects him with his former love, Jody (Blunt), who happens to be directing the film.

Critic Consensus: “Once the real stunting begins, things move at an adrenaline-fueled clip.”

Box Office: $91, 072, 780

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

‘Mean Girls’

Talk about meta. After the original Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan premiered in 2004, writer and executive producer Tina Fey crafted a Broadway musical that opened in 2017. The SNL alum then brought the musical back to the big screen for Mean Girls 2024 — are you following?

Bottom line, the movie musical is the same plot — with the same characters — as the OG movie, but with songs. It still follows new student Cady Heron (now played by Angourie Rice) as gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the Plastics, ruled by queen bee Regina George (Formerly Rachel McAdams, now Renee Rapp, who also appeared in the Broadway musical). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron (Once Jonathan Bennett, now Chris Briney), she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs.

Critic Consensus: “Everything that’s good about the musical is just a good bit from the movie.”

Box Office: $72, 404, 248

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

A standalone sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series and the 10th film overall since the franchise began in 1968.

Kingdom, which stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy, follows a young ape as he goes on a journey that leads him to question everything he’s been taught about the past about humans and apes alike. (Yes, there are many online guides on how to watch this franchise in order, and yes, we suggest using them for the best experience.)

Critic Consensus: “Not at all bad, though reliant on story lines and ideas taken from The LIon King.”

Box Office: $168, 696, 514

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

‘Godzilla x Kong the New Empire’

The fifth film in Legendary Pictures’ Monsterverse — and the sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong – The New Empire features the return of the Titans, who must now team up to face the Skar King, a gigantic creature that resembles Kong and threatens to destroy all of civilization. The movie stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens and Kaylee Hottle.

Critic Consensus: “A textbook visual thrill ride punctuated by brief moments of forced emotion.”

Box Office: $196, 350, 016

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

‘Road House’

1989’s Road House starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer at a newly refurbished roadside bar who protects a small town in Missouri from a corrupt businessman. The 2024 remake centers on Jake Gyllenhaal as former UFC fighter Dalton, who takes a Florida Keys roadhouse only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. Due to its massive success, Prime Video announced in May that Gyllenhaal would be returning for a sequel.

Critic Consensus: “Extremely good … also so honest-to-God thrilling.”

Streaming Stat: 50 million viewers in its first two weeks

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

Furiosa serves as an origin story for 2014’s Fury Road, which featured Charlize Theron in the lead role. She passes the torch to Anna Taylor-Joy, who portrays the character 15 to 20 years before the events of Fury Road take place. Furiosa follows the character’s life for more than a decade, from her kidnapping by the forces of warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) to her ascension to the rank of Imperator.

Furiosa is the fifth film in the Mad Max series, which have all been directed and produced by George Miller.

Critic Consensus: “A big, entertaining popcorn movie.” Still, unlike Fury Road, it “never fully pops.”

Box Office: $67, 260, 980

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%